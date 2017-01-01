- Calories per serving 230
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
- Fat per serving 7.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 4.6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Protein per serving 23g
- Carbohydrate per serving 18.1g
- Fiber per serving 1.9g
- Cholesterol per serving 84mg
- Iron per serving 2.1mg
- Sodium per serving 716mg
- Calcium per serving 382mg
Garden Vegetable Crustless Quiche
The season's best vegetables and a variety of cheeses make this vegetable quiche a crowd-pleasing and healthy meal that can be assembled the night before, refrigerated and cooked just prior to serving.
Wow your guests with this health-packed, cheesy quiche. It's filled with calcium, and the vegetables provide vitamin C, fiber, vitamin E and antioxidants. This is a tasty way to get your fill of vegetables.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 400°.
Beat egg substitute and eggs in a large bowl until fluffy. Add 3/4 cup cheddar cheese, 3/4 cup Jack cheese, milk, flour, baking powder, salt, and cottage cheese.
Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add zucchini and the next 3 ingredients (through mushrooms); sauté for 5 minutes or until tender. Add the zucchini mixture and parsley to egg mixture. Pour mixture into a 3-quart casserole dish coated with cooking spray. Top with the remaining 3/4 cup cheddar cheese and 3/4 cup Jack cheese. Arrange tomato slices over cheese. Bake at 400° for 15 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350° (do not remove dish from oven), and bake for 35 minutes or until lightly browned and set.
Note: Substitute corn or spinach for some of the vegetables, if you wish.
Wine note: Because of its eggy, custardy character, quiche is excellent with chardonnay. But this version goes in a "greener" direction, incorporating lots of zucchini, bell pepper, and parsley. So serve it with sauvignon blanc, a wine that has a touch of green flavor. Try the Honig Sauvignon Blanc 2005 from Napa Valley, California ($15). --Karen MacNeil