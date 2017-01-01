- Calories per serving 458
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 25%
- Fat per serving 12.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 6.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
- Protein per serving 35g
- Carbohydrate per serving 48.8g
- Fiber per serving 2.1g
- Cholesterol per serving 149mg
- Iron per serving 4.7mg
- Sodium per serving 636mg
- Calcium per serving 401mg
Grilled Shrimp Pizza
Green salsa (also known as "salsa verde") is available in most grocery stores either near Hispanic foods or stored with other bottled salsas. Queso fresco is a salty, crumbly Mexican cheese you'll find in most major supermarkets or at Latin markets.
Shrimp is low in saturated fat and low in calories. Additionally, they are high in vitamin B12 and vitamin D, which is inadequate in most Americans' diets. Added to pizza, shrimp is a great way to increase nutrient intake to your favorite food. Pizza is also full of calcium, and tomato sauce is considered a serving of vegetables.
How to Make It
To prepare dough, dissolve honey and yeast in 1 cup warm water in a large bowl; let stand 5 minutes. Lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Add 2 cups flour, 2 tablespoons cornmeal, and 1/2 teaspoon salt to yeast mixture; stir until a soft dough forms. Turn dough out onto a floured surface. Knead until smooth and elastic (about 6 minutes); add enough of remaining flour, 1 tablespoon at a time, to prevent dough from sticking to hands (dough will feel slightly sticky).
Place dough in a large bowl coated with cooking spray, turning to coat top. Cover and let rise in a warm place (85°), free from drafts, 45 minutes or until doubled in size. (Gently press two fingers into dough. If indentation remains, dough has risen enough.)
Divide dough into 2 equal portions. Working with one portion at a time (cover remaining dough), roll each into a 10-inch circle on a floured surface. Place dough on 2 rimless baking sheets, each sprinkled with 2 tablespoons cornmeal. Brush each portion with 1 teaspoon oil; coat lightly with cooking spray. Cover with plastic wrap; chill.
Prepare grill.
Thread 6 shrimp onto each of 6 (12-inch) wooden skewers. Sprinkle shrimp with 1/8 teaspoon salt. Place skewers on grill rack coated with cooking spray, and grill for 2 minutes on each side or until shrimp are done. Cool slightly, and coarsely chop. Combine cheeses.
Remove plastic wrap from 1 dough portion; discard plastic. Slide dough onto grill rack coated with cooking spray, using a spatula as a guide. Grill 3 minutes or until lightly browned; turn. Spread 3 tablespoons salsa over crust, leaving a 1/4-inch border. Top with half of the shrimp and 2 cups cheese mixture. Grill an additional 3 minutes or until crust is golden brown and cheese melts. Remove and keep warm. Repeat procedure with remaining dough, salsa, shrimp, and cheese mixture. Sprinkle each pizza with 1/4 cup cilantro. Cut each pizza into 6 wedges.