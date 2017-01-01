- Calories per serving 181
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 13g
- Carbohydrate per serving 21g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 28mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 431mg
- Calcium per serving 81mg
Curried Chicken-Spinach Salad
Photo: Quentin Bacon
Andrea's wine pick: To echo this tasty salad's sweet spices and juicy grapes, choose a fragrant white wine from the gewurztraminer grape. Try Léon Beyer from the Alsace region of France, $18.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Trim excess fat from the chicken. Place the chicken and enough water to cover in a medium saucepan over high heat until water just begins to bubble. Reduce heat, cover, and poach 10 minutes or until just cooked. Transfer the chicken to a bowl and let cool.
Step 2
While chicken cooks, combine yogurt, mayonnaise, lemon juice, chutney, curry powder, and ginger in a large bowl.
Step 3
Chop chicken and add to yogurt mixture. Add celery, grapes, salt, and pepper. Toss to coat evenly. Divide spinach among 4 plates; top with chicken salad and pecans.