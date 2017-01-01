Curried Chicken-Spinach Salad

Photo: Quentin Bacon
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 cup chicken and 1 1/4 ounces spinach)
Susie Ott; Wine pairings by Andrea Immer Robinson
March 2016

Andrea's wine pick: To echo this tasty salad's sweet spices and juicy grapes, choose a fragrant white wine from the gewurztraminer grape. Try Léon Beyer from the Alsace region of France, $18.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 3 (5-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
  • 1/3 cup plain fat-free yogurt
  • 1/4 cup low-fat mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon mango chutney
  • 2 teaspoons curry powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 2 large celery stalks, chopped
  • 1 cup seedless red grapes, halved
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 (5-ounce) package fresh baby spinach
  • 1/4 cup chopped pecans

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 181
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 13g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 21g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 28mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 431mg
  • Calcium per serving 81mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Trim excess fat from the chicken. Place the chicken and enough water to cover in a medium saucepan over high heat until water just begins to bubble. Reduce heat, cover, and poach 10 minutes or until just cooked. Transfer the chicken to a bowl and let cool.

Step 2

While chicken cooks, combine yogurt, mayonnaise, lemon juice, chutney, curry powder, and ginger in a large bowl.

Step 3

Chop chicken and add to yogurt mixture. Add celery, grapes, salt, and pepper. Toss to coat evenly. Divide spinach among 4 plates; top with chicken salad and pecans.

