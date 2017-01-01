Flank Steak With Toasted-Corn Salsa

Photo: Quentin Bacon
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 5 ounces steak, 3/4 cup salsa, and about 20 chips)
Susie Ott; Wine pairings by Andrea Immer Robinson
March 2016

Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 18 minutes. To slice corn kernels off the cob easily, use a serrated knife. Don't bother using frozen or canned corn--it actually takes longer to toast.

Andrea's wine pick: A peppery Aussie shiraz is a good match for the spicy rub, and its oak aging adds a coconut flavor that sets off the sweetness of the corn salsa. Look for Penfolds Bin 28 Kalimna Shiraz, $22.

Ingredients

  • Salsa:
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 2 cups fresh corn kernels (about 4 ears)
  • 1 medium red bell pepper, chopped
  • 1 scallion, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 jalapeño pepper, seeded and thinly sliced
  • 1/2 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • Steak:
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1 (1 1/2-pound) flank steak, trimmed
  • 1/3 (12.5-ounce) package baked tortilla chips (such as Tostitos)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 520
  • Fat per serving 19g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 42g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 48g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 65mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 510mg
  • Calcium per serving 88mg

How to Make It

Step 1

For salsa, heat 2 teaspoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the corn; cook 8 minutes or until it is lightly charred. Transfer corn to a large bowl; let cool. Add remaining salsa ingredients; toss well.

Step 2

For steak, mix cumin, chili powder, coriander, and salt in a small cup. Rub steak with spices. Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Cook steak until medium-rare (about 5 minutes per side). Transfer to a platter, cover loosely, and let stand 5 minutes.

Step 3

Cut steak diagonally across the grain into thin slices. Serve with salsa and corn chips.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up