Mediterranean Pizza

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 450°.

Step 2 Sprinkle the pizza crust with crushed red pepper and dried Italian seasoning.

Step 3 Sprinkle the crumbled goat cheese evenly on the crust, leaving a 1/2-inch border. Using the back of a spoon, gently press the cheese down on the pizza crust.

Step 4 Arrange the plum tomato slices, chopped olives, and quartered artichoke hearts on the pizza as desired.