- Calories per serving 291
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 14g
- Carbohydrate per serving 34g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 13mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 654mg
- Calcium per serving 123mg
Mediterranean Pizza
Photo: Quentin Bacon
There is nothing better than a crispy pizza topped with bubbly cheese and piled high with toppings. This Mediterranean-style pie is fun to make and healthy too!
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 450°.
Step 2
Sprinkle the pizza crust with crushed red pepper and dried Italian seasoning.
Step 3
Sprinkle the crumbled goat cheese evenly on the crust, leaving a 1/2-inch border. Using the back of a spoon, gently press the cheese down on the pizza crust.
Step 4
Arrange the plum tomato slices, chopped olives, and quartered artichoke hearts on the pizza as desired.
Step 5
Place the pizza on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray, and bake 10-12 minutes or until the crust is crisp and the cheese is bubbly. Sprinkle the chopped basil over the top and serve hot.