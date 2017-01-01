Penne With Sautéed Zucchini and Parmesan

Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
11 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 1/4 cups)
Monica Bhide
March 2016

Penne with sautéed zucchini and parmesan is a wonderful and satisfying pasta recipe but feel free to add in other fresh vegetables you have on hand.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups uncooked whole wheat penne pasta
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 medium zucchini, cut crosswise into 1/4-inch slices
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/4 cup shaved fresh Parmesan cheese, divided
  • 3 tablespoons chopped bottled roasted red bell pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 307
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 10g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 43g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 4mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 248mg
  • Calcium per serving 86mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring a large pot of water to a boil; add penne, and cook 7-9 minutes or until al dente. Drain penne, reserving 2 tablespoons of the pasta water.

Step 2

While pasta cooks, heat olive oil in large skillet over medium heat. Add the garlic, and cook about 1 minute or until fragrant. Add the zucchini, and sauté over medium heat another 3 minutes or until the zucchini is tender. Then season with salt and black pepper to taste.

Step 3

Add penne and reserved pasta water to the zucchini in the skillet; toss to combine.

Step 4

Remove from heat and transfer to large serving bowl. Add 2 tablespoons Parmesan and toss gently to combine all ingredients. Serve garnished with the roasted red bell peppers and the remaining 2 tablespoons shaved Parmesan.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up