Penne With Sautéed Zucchini and Parmesan

How to Make It

Step 1 Bring a large pot of water to a boil; add penne, and cook 7-9 minutes or until al dente. Drain penne, reserving 2 tablespoons of the pasta water.

Step 2 While pasta cooks, heat olive oil in large skillet over medium heat. Add the garlic, and cook about 1 minute or until fragrant. Add the zucchini, and sauté over medium heat another 3 minutes or until the zucchini is tender. Then season with salt and black pepper to taste.

Step 3 Add penne and reserved pasta water to the zucchini in the skillet; toss to combine.