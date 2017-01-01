- Calories per serving 258
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 36g
- Carbohydrate per serving 7g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 94mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 203mg
- Calcium per serving 51mg
Zesty Italian Chicken
This appetizing entrée clocks in at less than 300 calories and is certain to cure your chicken cravings.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
Combine flour, Italian seasoning, and pepper in a bowl.
Dry the chicken breasts with a paper towel, then dredge them in the flour mixture. Pat off excess flour.
Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat; add chicken breasts and cook 3 minutes on each side or until golden brown.
Remove chicken from the skillet and place in an ovenproof dish. Bake 10-12 minutes.
About 3 minutes before the chicken is done, make the sauce. Reheat skillet over medium heat, add garlic, and sauté 1 minute. Add the broth and simmer until reduced by half. Add the lemon zest, juice, and dressing; cook another minute. Add the parsley and remove from heat.
Remove the chicken breasts from the oven. Spoon sauce over chicken and serve.