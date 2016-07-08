Breakfast Coffee Cake

"I like to have this on hand for snacking or taking to friends. It freezes nicely without the icing. I created this recipe when my son married a nutritionist." -Kathy Frederickson, Leominster, MA

This unique spin on the classic coffee cake contains a surprise layer of fiber-rich whole-grain cereal—replace up to 1/2 of the white flour with whole-wheat flour for an additional fiber boost. Using vanilla yogurt in the cake instead of traditional sour cream and finishing with a simple, coffee-laced glaze add flavor and moisture without adding fat.