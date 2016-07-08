Breakfast Coffee Cake

Yield
12 servings (serving size: 1 piece)
Kathy Frederickson, Leominster, MA
March 2016

"I like to have this on hand for snacking or taking to friends. It freezes nicely without the icing. I created this recipe when my son married a nutritionist." -Kathy Frederickson, Leominster, MA

This unique spin on the classic coffee cake contains a surprise layer of fiber-rich whole-grain cereal—replace up to 1/2 of the white flour with whole-wheat flour for an additional fiber boost. Using vanilla yogurt in the cake instead of traditional sour cream and finishing with a simple, coffee-laced glaze add flavor and moisture without adding fat.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups granulated sugar, divided
  • 1/2 cup nutlike cereal nuggets (such as Grape-Nuts)
  • 2 teaspoons instant espresso granules
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour (about 7 3/4 ounces)
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup vanilla fat-free yogurt (about 8 ounces)
  • 1/2 cup butter, softened
  • 1/2 cup egg substitute
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar, sifted
  • 2 tablespoons cooled brewed coffee

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 321
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 22%
  • Fat per serving 7.9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4.9g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Protein per serving 4.6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 59.4g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 20mg
  • Iron per serving 2.5mg
  • Sodium per serving 342mg
  • Calcium per serving 61mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

Combine 1/2 cup granulated sugar, cereal, espresso granules, and cinnamon in a small bowl; stir with a whisk. Set aside.

Step 3

Lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flour, remaining 1 cup granulated sugar, baking soda, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl. Add yogurt, butter, and egg substitute; beat with an electric mixer on low speed 1 minute or until combined. Spread half of batter into an 8-inch square baking dish coated with cooking spray. Sprinkle with cereal mixture; top with remaining half of batter. Bake at 350° for 45 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean; cool in pan.

Step 4

Combine powdered sugar and coffee in a small bowl; spread glaze evenly over top of cake. Cut into 12 pieces.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up