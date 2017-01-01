- Calories per serving 391
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 32%
- Fat per serving 13.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 4.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.3g
- Protein per serving 27g
- Carbohydrate per serving 37.1g
- Fiber per serving 4.7g
- Cholesterol per serving 84mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 892mg
- Calcium per serving 238mg
Baked Stuffed Shells
Pasta recipes are easy go-to dinner options during a busy weeknight. You can prepare them ahead, load them with yummy ingredients, and serve a one-dish meal that everyone will love. This baked shells dish offers turkey sausage in the sauce and (surprise!) tofu hidden in the shells.
Tofu is a great source of soy protein, and its flavor becomes what it's mixed with. Adding veggies like bell peppers to your homemade sauce is a healthy way to increase you fiber intake and eat fresh.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
To prepare stuffing, combine 1/4 cup boiling water and sun-dried tomatoes in a small bowl; let stand 20 minutes or until tomatoes soften. Drain and finely chop. Combine tomatoes, mozzarella, and next 6 ingredients (through egg) in a food processor; process until smooth. Spoon 2 tablespoons stuffing into each shell. Set stuffed shells aside.
To prepare sauce, heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion, bell peppers, and garlic; sauté 6 minutes or until tender. Place onion mixture in a bowl.
Coat pan with cooking spray; return pan to heat. Add sausage, and cook 6 minutes or until browned, stirring to crumble. Add wine; cook until wine is reduced to 2 tablespoons (about 3 minutes). Stir in onion mixture, tomato paste, and next 5 ingredients (through tomatoes); bring to a simmer. Cook 25 minutes or until slightly thick.
Spread 2 cups sauce over bottom of an 11 x 7-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Arrange stuffed shells in a single layer in pan; top with remaining sauce. Sprinkle 2 tablespoons Parmesan over sauce. Bake at 350° for 40 minutes or until bubbly.