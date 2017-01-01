Baked Stuffed Shells

Pasta recipes are easy go-to dinner options during a busy weeknight. You can prepare them ahead, load them with yummy ingredients, and serve a one-dish meal that everyone will love. This baked shells dish offers turkey sausage in the sauce and (surprise!) tofu hidden in the shells.

Tofu is a great source of soy protein, and its flavor becomes what it's mixed with. Adding veggies like bell peppers to your homemade sauce is a healthy way to increase you fiber intake and eat fresh.