Baked Stuffed Shells

Randy Mayor
Yield
6 servings (serving size: 3 stuffed shells and about 1 cup sauce)
Toni Seger, Lovell, Maine
March 2016

Pasta recipes are easy go-to dinner options during a busy weeknight. You can prepare them ahead, load them with yummy ingredients, and serve a one-dish meal that everyone will love. This baked shells dish offers turkey sausage in the sauce and (surprise!) tofu hidden in the shells.

Tofu is a great source of soy protein, and its flavor becomes what it's mixed with. Adding veggies like bell peppers to your homemade sauce is a healthy way to increase you fiber intake and eat fresh.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • Stuffing:
  • 1/4 cup boiling water
  • 6 sun-dried tomatoes
  • 1 cup (4 ounces) shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
  • 1/4 cup (1 ounce) grated fresh Parmesan cheese
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1 (14-ounce) package reduced-fat firm tofu
  • 1 egg, lightly beaten
  • 18 cooked jumbo pasta shells
  • Sauce:
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 3/4 cups chopped onion (about 1 large)
  • 1 cup chopped green bell pepper (about 1 medium)
  • 1 cup chopped red bell pepper (about 1 medium)
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • Cooking spray
  • 3/4 pound low-fat turkey breakfast sausage, casings removed
  • 1/4 cup red wine
  • 2 tablespoons no-salt-added tomato paste
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 teaspoon dried basil
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1 (28-ounce) can organic crushed tomatoes
  • 2 tablespoons grated fresh Parmesan cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 391
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 32%
  • Fat per serving 13.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.3g
  • Protein per serving 27g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 37.1g
  • Fiber per serving 4.7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 84mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 892mg
  • Calcium per serving 238mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

To prepare stuffing, combine 1/4 cup boiling water and sun-dried tomatoes in a small bowl; let stand 20 minutes or until tomatoes soften. Drain and finely chop. Combine tomatoes, mozzarella, and next 6 ingredients (through egg) in a food processor; process until smooth. Spoon 2 tablespoons stuffing into each shell. Set stuffed shells aside.

Step 3

To prepare sauce, heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion, bell peppers, and garlic; sauté 6 minutes or until tender. Place onion mixture in a bowl.

Step 4

Coat pan with cooking spray; return pan to heat. Add sausage, and cook 6 minutes or until browned, stirring to crumble. Add wine; cook until wine is reduced to 2 tablespoons (about 3 minutes). Stir in onion mixture, tomato paste, and next 5 ingredients (through tomatoes); bring to a simmer. Cook 25 minutes or until slightly thick.

Step 5

Spread 2 cups sauce over bottom of an 11 x 7-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Arrange stuffed shells in a single layer in pan; top with remaining sauce. Sprinkle 2 tablespoons Parmesan over sauce. Bake at 350° for 40 minutes or until bubbly.

