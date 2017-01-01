Spinach Fettuccine

Randy Mayor
Yield
8 servings
Kathy Gordon, Mission Viejo, California
March 2016

You can use Asiago cheese for a slightly sweeter flavor, or Parmigiano-Reggiano for a sharper flavor than the pecorino Romano.

Creamy fettuccine dishes are high in saturated fat, but that doesn't mean you can't indulge once in awhile. Watch your portion sizes and fill up on a crisp salad before digging into the creamy pasta.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound uncooked fettuccine
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1/4 cup (2 ounces) 1/3-less-fat cream cheese
  • 3/4 cup fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 3/4 cup (3 ounces) grated fresh pecorino Romano cheese
  • 3/4 cup half-and-half
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 (10-ounce) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed, drained, and squeezed dry
  • 10 center-cut bacon slices, cooked and crumbled (about 1 1/4 cups)
  • Parsley sprigs (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 365
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
  • Fat per serving 12.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6.3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Protein per serving 15.9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 46.6g
  • Fiber per serving 2.3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 34mg
  • Iron per serving 1.8mg
  • Sodium per serving 681mg
  • Calcium per serving 188mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook pasta according to package instructions, omitting salt and fat. Drain pasta, reserving 1/2 cup pasta water.

Step 2

Melt butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic; sauté 30 seconds. Add reserved pasta water and cream cheese, stirring with a whisk until smooth.

Step 3

Combine broth and flour in a small bowl, stirring with a whisk until smooth. Add flour mixture to pan, stirring with a whisk to combine; bring to a boil. Cook 2 minutes or until mixture thickens, stirring constantly. Remove from heat; add pecorino Romano, stirring until smooth. Add half-and-half, salt, and pepper. Stir in spinach. Combine cheese mixture and pasta in a large bowl, tossing to coat. Place about 1 cup pasta mixture in each of 8 bowls; top each serving with 2 1/2 tablespoons bacon. Garnish with parsley, if desired.

