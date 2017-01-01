Rainbow Fruit Pops

Yield
6 servings (serving size: 1 fruit pop)
Martha Condra
March 2016

With just 50 calories each, and half the fat and sugar of a store-bought fruit bar, these treats are our favorite way to cool down. Their fruit and 3 grams of fiber keep you healthy.

Prep: 30 minutes; Freeze: 6 hours

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups fresh or frozen blackberries, thawed
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1 cup sliced peeled peaches
  • 1 1/2 cups cubed honeydew melon
  • dash salt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 50
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 12g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 8mg
  • Calcium per serving 15mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place blackberries and sugar in blender, and process until smooth. Strain the mixture through a fine mesh sieve into a bowl; discard solids. Set blackberry puree aside. Puree the peaches in a blender; set aside. Puree honeydew and salt; set aside.

Step 2

Spoon 2 tablespoons blackberry mixture into 6 (3-ounce) popsicle molds. Layer on 2 tablespoons peach puree. Spoon 2 tablespoons honeydew puree on top of peach layer.

Step 3

Place sticks in center of molds. Freeze 6 hours or until thoroughly frozen.

