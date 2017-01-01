- Calories per serving 50
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 12g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 8mg
- Calcium per serving 15mg
Rainbow Fruit Pops
With just 50 calories each, and half the fat and sugar of a store-bought fruit bar, these treats are our favorite way to cool down. Their fruit and 3 grams of fiber keep you healthy.
Prep: 30 minutes; Freeze: 6 hours
How to Make It
Step 1
Place blackberries and sugar in blender, and process until smooth. Strain the mixture through a fine mesh sieve into a bowl; discard solids. Set blackberry puree aside. Puree the peaches in a blender; set aside. Puree honeydew and salt; set aside.
Step 2
Spoon 2 tablespoons blackberry mixture into 6 (3-ounce) popsicle molds. Layer on 2 tablespoons peach puree. Spoon 2 tablespoons honeydew puree on top of peach layer.
Step 3
Place sticks in center of molds. Freeze 6 hours or until thoroughly frozen.