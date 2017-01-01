- Calories per serving 77
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 20g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 60mg
- Calcium per serving 7mg
Blueberry-Lemon Sorbet
Photo: Antonis Achilleos
Hard to believe that our sorbet helps prevent age-related memory loss and cell damage. That's thanks to the antioxidant-rich blueberries. And with about 4 grams of fiber per cup (and jsut 83 calories), they help you reach your goal of 25 grams per day.
Prep: 7 minutes; Freeze: 30 minutes
It's hard to believe that this sorbet helps prevent age-related memory loss and cell damage. That's thanks to the antioxidant-rich blueberries. Don't miss out on summery treats because of calories. This sorbet is just 77 calories a serving with no fat.
How to Make It
Step 1
Place all ingredients in a blender or food processor; process until smooth. Place berry mixture in a freezer-safe container and freeze until hard, about 1 hour. Let stand about 10 minutes before
Step 2
serving.