Chicken Wrap with Curry-Mango Mayonnaise

Prep Time
10 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 wrap)
Martha Condra
March 2016

Make a healthy chicken sandwich by combining chopped chicken with mango, mayonnaise, and curry powder and rolling up the creamy mixture in a whole wheat flatbread.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup fat-free mayonnaise
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped peeled mango
  • 3/4 teaspoon curry powder
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground red pepper
  • 2 cups chopped cooked chicken (rotisserie or leftovers)
  • 1/2 cup chopped red bell pepper
  • 1/4 cup chopped onion
  • 4 whole wheat flatbreads
  • 4 red-leaf lettuce leaves

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 382
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 31g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 47g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 66mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 846mg
  • Calcium per serving 65mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine first 4 ingredients (through ground red pepper) in a medium bowl. Add chicken, bell pepper and onion; stir to combine.

Step 2

Divide chicken mixture evenly among flat breads (about 1/2 cup each), spreading to cover half of each flat bread. Top chicken mixture with 1 lettuce leaf. Roll up and serve.

