Simple Summer Garden Pasta

Prep: 10 minutes; Cook: 7 minutes. Ripe tomatoes freshen up this light pasta, which gets a kick from red pepper.

Andrea's wine pick: Showcase the basil and Parmesan flavors with a lusty California cabernet, which cuts through the cheesy richness and brings out the basil beautifully. Try Sebastiani Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon 2003, a $17 wine that tastes like it costs twice that.