Simple Summer Garden Pasta

Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 1/2 cups)
Gretchen Roberts; wine pairings by Andrea Immer Robinson
March 2016

Prep: 10 minutes; Cook: 7 minutes. Ripe tomatoes freshen up this light pasta, which gets a kick from red pepper.

Andrea's wine pick: Showcase the basil and Parmesan flavors with a lusty California cabernet, which cuts through the cheesy richness and brings out the basil beautifully. Try Sebastiani Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon 2003, a $17 wine that tastes like it costs twice that.

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces uncooked penne or other short pasta
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 small chopped onion
  • 1 medium zucchini, cut crosswise into 1/4-inch slices
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 2 medium ripe tomatoes, chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil
  • 1/4 cup (1 ounce) finely shredded Parmesan cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 332
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 12g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 50g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 5mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 274mg
  • Calcium per serving 125mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook the pasta according to package directions.

Step 2

Meanwhile, heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Sauté onion and zucchini until tender, about 6 minutes. Add garlic and red pepper, and cook 1 minute. Gently stir in tomatoes and salt, and bring to a simmer; remove from heat.

Step 3

Place the pasta in a large serving bowl and top with sauce. Sprinkle with the basil and Parmesan, and serve immediately.

