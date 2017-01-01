- Calories per serving 235
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 20g
- Carbohydrate per serving 28g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 62mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 507mg
- Calcium per serving 75mg
Baja Fish Tacos
Andrea's wine pick: There's nothing like the lively character of a French Sancerre--made from sauvignon blanc grapes--to complement the bright flavors in the fish tacos. Look for Domaine Reverdy-Ducroux Sancerre Beauroy 2004, $17.
Unlike beef tacos, fish and chicken tacos are low in saturated fat. Choose fat-free sour cream instead of reduced fat. Avocados are a great source of monunsaturated fats, which are heart-healthy.
How to Make It
Lightly spray grill rack with nonstick cooking spray, and preheat grill.
Sprinkle both sides of fish with fajita seasoning, gently pressing into flesh. Grill fish 3-4 minutes on each side or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork. Flake into pieces with a fork; keep warm.
In a small bowl, mix together cabbage, lime juice, salt, and cilantro.
Wrap the tortillas in paper towels, and microwave 1 minute on HIGH or until they're warm.
Place taco ingredients on the table for assembly. Spread each tortilla with 1 teaspoon of sour cream, if desired, and top with fish, cabbage mixture, and avocado. Serve with salsa and lime wedges on the side.