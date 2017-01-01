Baja Fish Tacos

Andrea's wine pick: There's nothing like the lively character of a French Sancerre--made from sauvignon blanc grapes--to complement the bright flavors in the fish tacos. Look for Domaine Reverdy-Ducroux Sancerre Beauroy 2004, $17.

Unlike beef tacos, fish and chicken tacos are low in saturated fat. Choose fat-free sour cream instead of reduced fat. Avocados are a great source of monunsaturated fats, which are heart-healthy.