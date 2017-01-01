Baja Fish Tacos

Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
7 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 2 tacos)
Gretchen Roberts; wine pairings by Andrea Immer Robinson
March 2016

Andrea's wine pick: There's nothing like the lively character of a French Sancerre--made from sauvignon blanc grapes--to complement the bright flavors in the fish tacos. Look for Domaine Reverdy-Ducroux Sancerre Beauroy 2004, $17.

Unlike beef tacos, fish and chicken tacos are low in saturated fat. Choose fat-free sour cream instead of reduced fat. Avocados are a great source of monunsaturated fats, which are heart-healthy.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 3/4 pound mahi mahi or other firm white fish fillets
  • 2 teaspoons fajita seasoning
  • 2 cups presliced green cabbage (about 6 ounces)
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
  • 8 (6-inch) corn tortillas
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons reduced-fat sour cream, divided (optional)
  • 1/2 avocado, pitted and diced
  • Bottled salsa
  • Lime wedges

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 235
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 20g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 28g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 62mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 507mg
  • Calcium per serving 75mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Lightly spray grill rack with nonstick cooking spray, and preheat grill.

Step 2

Sprinkle both sides of fish with fajita seasoning, gently pressing into flesh. Grill fish 3-4 minutes on each side or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork. Flake into pieces with a fork; keep warm.

Step 3

In a small bowl, mix together cabbage, lime juice, salt, and cilantro.

Step 4

Wrap the tortillas in paper towels, and microwave 1 minute on HIGH or until they're warm.

Step 5

Place taco ingredients on the table for assembly. Spread each tortilla with 1 teaspoon of sour cream, if desired, and top with fish, cabbage mixture, and avocado. Serve with salsa and lime wedges on the side.

