- Calories per serving 252
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 50g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 24mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 66mg
- Calcium per serving 79mg
Very Berry Sodas
Photo: Sheri Giblin
Prep: 15 minutes.
Purée raspberries in a food processor. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve, discarding seeds (should yield about 2 cups purée). In a large pitcher, mix the purée, sugar, lemon juice, and salt (you can make the purée up to 12 hours before serving; just keep refrigerated). Add the seltzer and stir until combined.
Place a few small scoops of ice cream and some blueberries and other berries in each of 6 glasses. Fill with the soda. Serve with long spoons and straws.