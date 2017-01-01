Easy Linguine With White Clam Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 Cook the linguine according to the package directions. Reserve 2 tablespoons of the pasta water before draining.

Step 2 While the pasta cooks, make the clam sauce: In a skillet over medium heat, warm the butter until hot, about 2 minutes. Sauté onion and garlic 1 minute. Add salt and pepper; continue to sauté another minute, or until onion is soft and garlic is fragrant but not browned. Add the drained chopped clams and reserved 2 tablespoons clam juice; stir gently to combine, and simmer.

Step 3 Add reserved 2 tablespoons pasta water to the skillet with the sauce. Stir sauce, and continue to simmer 3 minutes or until slightly thickened.