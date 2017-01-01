- Calories per serving 595
- Fat per serving 15g
- Saturated fat per serving 6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 58g
- Carbohydrate per serving 55g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 146mg
- Iron per serving 54mg
- Sodium per serving 475mg
- Calcium per serving 255mg
Easy Linguine With White Clam Sauce
This healthy version of clam sauce and pasta features canned clams in a light sauce of butter, onion and garlic served over linguine or other pasta of your choice.
How to Make It
Cook the linguine according to the package directions. Reserve 2 tablespoons of the pasta water before draining.
While the pasta cooks, make the clam sauce: In a skillet over medium heat, warm the butter until hot, about 2 minutes. Sauté onion and garlic 1 minute. Add salt and pepper; continue to sauté another minute, or until onion is soft and garlic is fragrant but not browned. Add the drained chopped clams and reserved 2 tablespoons clam juice; stir gently to combine, and simmer.
Add reserved 2 tablespoons pasta water to the skillet with the sauce. Stir sauce, and continue to simmer 3 minutes or until slightly thickened.
Toss the linguine with olive oil and divide between two bowls. Top each serving of pasta with half of the clam sauce, 1 tablespoon cheese, and a sprinkling of chopped scallion.