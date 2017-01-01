Easy Linguine With White Clam Sauce

Photo: Leigh Beisch
Prep Time
12 Mins
Cook Time
7 Mins
Yield
Makes 2 servings (serving size: 1 1/2 cups)
Catherine Broihier, MS, RD, and Kimberly Mayone
March 2016

This healthy version of clam sauce and pasta features canned clams in a light sauce of butter, onion and garlic served over linguine or other pasta of your choice.

Ingredients

  • 4 ounces uncooked linguine
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1/2 small finely chopped onion (about 1/4 cup)
  • 1/2 teaspoon bottled minced garlic
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 (6 1/2-ounce) cans chopped clams, drained, reserving 2 tablespoons juice
  • 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons shredded Parmesan-Romano cheese, divided
  • 1 scallion, chopped

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 595
  • Fat per serving 15g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 58g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 55g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 146mg
  • Iron per serving 54mg
  • Sodium per serving 475mg
  • Calcium per serving 255mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook the linguine according to the package directions. Reserve 2 tablespoons of the pasta water before draining.

Step 2

While the pasta cooks, make the clam sauce: In a skillet over medium heat, warm the butter until hot, about 2 minutes. Sauté onion and garlic 1 minute. Add salt and pepper; continue to sauté another minute, or until onion is soft and garlic is fragrant but not browned. Add the drained chopped clams and reserved 2 tablespoons clam juice; stir gently to combine, and simmer.

Step 3

Add reserved 2 tablespoons pasta water to the skillet with the sauce. Stir sauce, and continue to simmer 3 minutes or until slightly thickened.

Step 4

Toss the linguine with olive oil and divide between two bowls. Top each serving of pasta with half of the clam sauce, 1 tablespoon cheese, and a sprinkling of chopped scallion.

