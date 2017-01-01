- Calories per serving 77
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 27%
- Fat per serving 2.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Protein per serving 2.9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 13.9g
- Fiber per serving 2.7g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1.4mg
- Sodium per serving 342mg
- Calcium per serving 37mg
Golden Gazpacho
Randy Mayor
"This soup is light and perfect for summer." -Linda Brodlieb, Sands Point, NY
This gazpacho is rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, provided by the golden fruits and tomato-juice base. Serve with a mult-grain roll for a boost of fiber.
How to Make It
Combine the first 7 ingredients in a blender; process until smooth. Add mint and remaining ingredients; pulse 5 times or until well combined. Cover and chill for at least 1 hour or overnight.