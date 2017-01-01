Golden Gazpacho

Randy Mayor
Yield
6 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Linda N. Brodlieb
March 2016

"This soup is light and perfect for summer." -Linda Brodlieb, Sands Point, NY

This gazpacho is rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, provided by the golden fruits and tomato-juice base. Serve with a mult-grain roll for a boost of fiber.

Ingredients

  • 3 1/2 cups chopped seeded yellow tomato (about 1 1/2 pounds)
  • 2 cups chopped seeded peeled cucumber (about 1)
  • 1 cup chopped yellow bell pepper (about 1 medium)
  • 1/2 cup chopped red bell pepper
  • 1/2 cup chopped green bell pepper
  • 1/2 cup chopped red onion
  • 2 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro
  • 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 2 teaspoons extravirgin olive oil
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 77
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 27%
  • Fat per serving 2.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Protein per serving 2.9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 13.9g
  • Fiber per serving 2.7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1.4mg
  • Sodium per serving 342mg
  • Calcium per serving 37mg

How to Make It

Combine the first 7 ingredients in a blender; process until smooth. Add mint and remaining ingredients; pulse 5 times or until well combined. Cover and chill for at least 1 hour or overnight.

