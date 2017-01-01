- Calories per serving 147
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
- Fat per serving 4.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Protein per serving 1.6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 25.3g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.8mg
- Sodium per serving 225mg
- Calcium per serving 54mg
Sweet Cabbage Salad
Photo: Jan Smith
"I developed this recipe after my mom made a similar version. I changed a couple of her items and ended up with this sweet-tangy salad." -Jenn Sitts, Oneonta, NY
Serve this light, crisp side dish to complement barbecue food or other summer dishes. It's a healthy, low-fat version of cole slaw.
How to Make It
Combine first 4 ingredients in a large bowl; toss well. Combine sugar and remaining ingredients in a small bowl, stirring with a whisk. Pour vinegar mixture over cabbage mixture, tossing gently to combine. Cover; chill 1 hour.