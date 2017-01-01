Sweet Cabbage Salad

Photo: Jan Smith
Yield
6 servings (serving size: about 3/4 cup)
Jenn Sitts, Oneonta, NY
March 2016

"I developed this recipe after my mom made a similar version. I changed a couple of her items and ended up with this sweet-tangy salad." -Jenn Sitts, Oneonta, NY

Serve this light, crisp side dish to complement barbecue food or other summer dishes. It's a healthy, low-fat version of cole slaw.

Ingredients

  • 6 cups shredded cabbage (about 1/2 head)
  • 1 cup shredded carrot (about 1 medium)
  • 1 cup chopped green bell pepper (about 1 medium)
  • 1/2 cup chopped red onion
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup white wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon dry mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon celery seeds
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 147
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
  • Fat per serving 4.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Protein per serving 1.6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 25.3g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.8mg
  • Sodium per serving 225mg
  • Calcium per serving 54mg

How to Make It

Combine first 4 ingredients in a large bowl; toss well. Combine sugar and remaining ingredients in a small bowl, stirring with a whisk. Pour vinegar mixture over cabbage mixture, tossing gently to combine. Cover; chill 1 hour.

