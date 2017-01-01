Tilapia With Fresh Tomato Relish

Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 fillet and about 1/3 cup relish)
Karen Levin
March 2016

Prep: 10 minutes, Cook: 6 minutes.

Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • 4 (6-ounce) tilapia, whitefish, or halibut fillets
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 large chopped seeded tomato
  • 1/3 cup sliced pimiento-stuffed olives
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
  • 1 tablespoon drained capers

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 243
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 36g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 3g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 120mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 415mg
  • Calcium per serving 8mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Prepare grill, or heat oven to 450°.

Step 2

Tear 4 large (about 16- x 14-inch) sheets of aluminum foil. Put each fillet on one half of each sheet. Brush 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and the lemon juice evenly over fillets; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Fold half the foil over each fish fillet to make 4 rectangular packets. Fold the remaining 3 edges over several times to seal.

Step 3

For relish, mix together remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil, tomato, olives, basil, and capers; set aside.

Step 4

Place packets on grill over medium-hot coals or on a baking sheet in the oven. Grill, covered, or bake 6-10 minutes (depending on thickness of fish) or until fish is opaque in center. Carefully open packets; transfer to plates, and top with relish.

