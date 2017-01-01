- Calories per serving 243
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 36g
- Carbohydrate per serving 3g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 120mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 415mg
- Calcium per serving 8mg
Tilapia With Fresh Tomato Relish
Prep: 10 minutes, Cook: 6 minutes.
How to Make It
Prepare grill, or heat oven to 450°.
Tear 4 large (about 16- x 14-inch) sheets of aluminum foil. Put each fillet on one half of each sheet. Brush 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and the lemon juice evenly over fillets; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Fold half the foil over each fish fillet to make 4 rectangular packets. Fold the remaining 3 edges over several times to seal.
For relish, mix together remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil, tomato, olives, basil, and capers; set aside.
Place packets on grill over medium-hot coals or on a baking sheet in the oven. Grill, covered, or bake 6-10 minutes (depending on thickness of fish) or until fish is opaque in center. Carefully open packets; transfer to plates, and top with relish.