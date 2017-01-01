Glazed Scallops With Couscous

Photo: Sang An
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
9 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 4 scallops and 1/2 cup couscous mixture)
Karen Levin
March 2016

This one-dish meal pairs perfectly with a simple side salad. The scallops get their bold flavor from a spicy, Asian-inspired sauce made with five simple ingredients.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon dark sesame oil
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 16 large sea scallops (about 1 1/2 pounds)
  • 1 cup fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/2 cup uncooked couscous
  • 2 cups snow peas
  • 1 cup packaged matchstick-cut carrots
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 335
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 34g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 37g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 56mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 740mg
  • Calcium per serving 74mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a medium bowl, combine first 5 ingredients (through crushed red pepper). Rinse scallops under cold water; pat dry. Add scallops to marinade; toss well to coat. Let stand 10-30 minutes, stirring once.

Step 2

Bring broth to a boil in a medium saucepan over high heat. Reduce heat; stir in couscous, peas, carrots, and salt; cover and turn off heat. Let stand 5 minutes.

Step 3

Meanwhile, prepare grill, and grill scallops over medium-hot coals 3 minutes per side or until golden brown and opaque in center. Arrange couscous mixture on 4 plates. Arrange 4 scallops over couscous. Bring marinade to a boil, stir, and cook 3 minutes or until thickened. Drizzle mixture over scallops and couscous; top with cilantro, if desired.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up