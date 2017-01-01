Spicy Shrimp-and-Mango Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 Prepare grill or broiler, or have a ridged grill pan ready to preheat. Combine shrimp and bell pepper chunks in a medium bowl. Add fish rub or Cajun seasoning; toss to coat lightly. Thread shrimp and bell pepper (alternately) on metal or bamboo skewers (the latter presoaked in water); coat with cooking spray.

Step 2 Arrange lettuce, avocado, and mango on 4 large plates. Combine salsa, chutney, and lime juice; mix well. (Salads and dressing can be prepared up to 2 hours before serving; chill separately.)