- Calories per serving 257
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 21g
- Carbohydrate per serving 26g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 168mg
- Iron per serving 5mg
- Sodium per serving 632mg
- Calcium per serving 90mg
Spicy Shrimp-and-Mango Salad
This colorful and healthy shrimp recipe cooks in less than 6 minutes. The fresh mango, lime, and avocado make this Spicy Shrimp and Mango Salad a tasty and refreshing summer meal.
How to Make It
Prepare grill or broiler, or have a ridged grill pan ready to preheat. Combine shrimp and bell pepper chunks in a medium bowl. Add fish rub or Cajun seasoning; toss to coat lightly. Thread shrimp and bell pepper (alternately) on metal or bamboo skewers (the latter presoaked in water); coat with cooking spray.
Arrange lettuce, avocado, and mango on 4 large plates. Combine salsa, chutney, and lime juice; mix well. (Salads and dressing can be prepared up to 2 hours before serving; chill separately.)
Put shrimp skewers on medium-hot grill, under broiler 4 inches from heat, or in grill pan over medium-high heat. Cook 3-4 minutes per side or until shrimp are opaque. Remove shrimp and peppers from skewers; arrange over salads. Drizzle salsa mixture over salads; top with cilantro, if desired.