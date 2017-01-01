- Calories per serving 176
- Fat per serving 2g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 37g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 10mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 154mg
- Calcium per serving 153mg
Vanilla-Lemon Berry Parfaits
Prep: 10 minutes.
Mixing yogurt with some fat-free vanilla pudding makes it creamier and adds a boost of calcium. Berries are a great (and sweet) way to up your intake of antioxidants and liven up plain yogurt and pudding.
How to Make It
In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the yogurt, pudding, lemon curd, and vanilla extract; set aside.
In a medium mixing bowl, stir the honey, lemon zest, and lemon juice until combined. Add the mixed berries, and gently stir with a rubber spatula to coat them with the honey mixture.
Assemble the parfaits in four 8-ounce glasses. Using measuring spoons, scoop 3 tablespoons of the yogurt mixture into each glass. Top with 1/4 cup of the berries, then another 3 tablespoons yogurt, and another 1/4 cup berries. Garnish each yogurt parfait with fresh mint, if desired. Serve immediately, or cover and refrigerate for up to 2 hours.