Baby Spinach Salad With Creamy Dijon Dressing

Photo: Tina Rupp
Yield
Makes 5 servings (serving size: 1 1/2 cups salad and 2 tablespoons dressing)
Catherine Broihier, M.S., R.D., and Kimberly Mayone
March 2016

Prep: 10 minutes.

Try this tangy dressing on any flavorful greens.

No one will be able to turn down their veggies with this creamy but healthy dressing. Baby spinach is an excellent source of folate, which plays an important role in heart health.

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup plain low-fat yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons fat-free mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons cider vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 (6-ounce) package fresh baby spinach
  • 1 yellow bell pepper, seeded, sliced, and cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1/3 medium red onion, thinly sliced and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1 ripe diced peeled avocado

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 114
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 13g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 2mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 327mg
  • Calcium per serving 73mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a small bowl, whisk together the first 8 ingredients (through Worcestershire sauce). Refrigerate dressing until ready to serve. (The dressing can be made up to 2 days ahead.)

Step 2

When you're ready to serve the salad, place the spinach in a large salad bowl. Top with the bell pepper, onion, and avocado pieces. Drizzle the dressing over the salad, and toss together gently to combine.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up