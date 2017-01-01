- Calories per serving 114
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 13g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 2mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 327mg
- Calcium per serving 73mg
Baby Spinach Salad With Creamy Dijon Dressing
Photo: Tina Rupp
Prep: 10 minutes.
Try this tangy dressing on any flavorful greens.
No one will be able to turn down their veggies with this creamy but healthy dressing. Baby spinach is an excellent source of folate, which plays an important role in heart health.
How to Make It
Step 1
In a small bowl, whisk together the first 8 ingredients (through Worcestershire sauce). Refrigerate dressing until ready to serve. (The dressing can be made up to 2 days ahead.)
Step 2
When you're ready to serve the salad, place the spinach in a large salad bowl. Top with the bell pepper, onion, and avocado pieces. Drizzle the dressing over the salad, and toss together gently to combine.