- Calories per serving 210
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 26g
- Carbohydrate per serving 10g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 75mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 260mg
- Calcium per serving 102mg
Yogurt-and-Spice Grilled Chicken Skewers
Soak wooden skewers to keep them from burning. Stand them in a tall glass or pitcher of water for a few hours or overnight.
Great for lunch or an appetizer, this dish is rich in protein and calcium. Cut out even more fat with fat-free sour cream and fat-free yogurt.
How to Make It
For the dipping sauce, mix the honey mustard and sour cream in a small bowl. Cover and refrigerate until needed. This sauce can be made up to 2 days in advance.
In a small bowl, whisk together all marinade ingredients; set aside.
Cut each chicken breast lengthwise into 4 long, thin strips. You should end up with about 12 strips. Place the strips into a gallon-size zip-top plastic bag. Pour the marinade mixture over the chicken, and close the bag. Then flip the bag a few times to ensure that all pieces are coated with marinade, and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight.
When ready to cook, transfer the chicken to a colander to drain off excess marinade. With clean hands, skewer each piece of chicken, threading it onto the end of a skewer. Continue until all of the chicken pieces are skewered.
Preheat the grill or grill pan to medium heat. Cook for about 2 1/2 minutes on each side, testing chicken for doneness before serving (meat should be opaque). Transfer skewers to a clean platter.
Remove the chicken from the skewers, if desired. Serve chicken while hot with the dipping sauce alongside.