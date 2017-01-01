- Calories per serving 551
- Fat per serving 23g
- Saturated fat per serving 6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Protein per serving 42g
- Carbohydrate per serving 43g
- Fiber per serving 9g
- Cholesterol per serving 128mg
- Iron per serving 5mg
- Sodium per serving 923mg
- Calcium per serving 177mg
Turkey Burgers With Quick Ratatouille
Prep: 10 minutes, Cook: 32 minutes.
Andrea's wine pick: A Spanish rosé highlights the bold flavors of basil, eggplant, and tomato. El Coto Rioja Rosado, about $8.99, is dry, spicy, and refreshing.
How to Make It
Preheat grill.
For ratatouille, warm oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the onion, garlic, eggplant, zucchini, salt, and pepper. Cook 8 minutes, stirring, until softened and cooked down. Stir in tomato, red bell peppers, and vinegar; cook 10 minutes, until thickened. Remove from heat; stir in basil. Set aside.
For burgers, combine ricotta, Worcestershire, mustard, basil, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Add turkey; mix with clean hands to combine. Divide into 4 pieces; lightly form each into a 1-inch-thick patty. Grill patties over medium-hot coals 7 minutes per side, turning once.
Place burgers and ratatouille between buns, and serve. Leftover ratatouille will keep, tightly covered, for a week in the fridge.