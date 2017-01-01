Grilled Chicken With Speedy BBQ Sauce

Photo: Tina Rupp
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
20 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 chicken breast with 1/4 cup sauce)
Susie Ott; Wine pairings by Andrea Immer Robinson
March 2016

Andrea's wine pick: All you need for zesty barbecue is an equally zesty, spicy red blend of grenache, syrah, and mourvédre. Look for Rosemount Estate Epicurean Collection GSM from Australia, $24.99.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/2 finely chopped red onion
  • 1/2 green bell pepper, finely chopped
  • 1 1/2 cups barbecue sauce
  • 4 (5-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 191
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 29g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 5g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 78mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 366mg
  • Calcium per serving 22mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat grill.

Step 2

Warm the oil in a medium saucepan over medium-low heat. Add the onion and green pepper; cook 5 minutes, stirring, until softened. Stir in barbecue sauce. Cook for 3 minutes to warm through and blend flavors, stirring often.

Step 3

Season chicken with salt and pepper. Combine the chicken and 1 cup of the sauce in a large zip-top plastic bag; flip to coat. Marinate in the refrigerator for 10 minutes or up to 2 hours.

Step 4

Remove the chicken from the marinade; discard remaining marinade and bag. Place the chicken on an oiled grill over medium-hot coals; cook 12 minutes, turning once. Serve chicken with the remaining barbecue sauce.

