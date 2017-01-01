- Calories per serving 191
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 29g
- Carbohydrate per serving 5g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 78mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 366mg
- Calcium per serving 22mg
Grilled Chicken With Speedy BBQ Sauce
Andrea's wine pick: All you need for zesty barbecue is an equally zesty, spicy red blend of grenache, syrah, and mourvédre. Look for Rosemount Estate Epicurean Collection GSM from Australia, $24.99.
How to Make It
Preheat grill.
Warm the oil in a medium saucepan over medium-low heat. Add the onion and green pepper; cook 5 minutes, stirring, until softened. Stir in barbecue sauce. Cook for 3 minutes to warm through and blend flavors, stirring often.
Season chicken with salt and pepper. Combine the chicken and 1 cup of the sauce in a large zip-top plastic bag; flip to coat. Marinate in the refrigerator for 10 minutes or up to 2 hours.
Remove the chicken from the marinade; discard remaining marinade and bag. Place the chicken on an oiled grill over medium-hot coals; cook 12 minutes, turning once. Serve chicken with the remaining barbecue sauce.