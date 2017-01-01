Melon Salad With Prosciutto and Goat Cheese

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat prosciutto strips in a non-stick pan over medium heat; cook 3-5 minutes, until crisp. Drain on paper towels.

Step 2 Whisk together the oil, vinegar, shallots, honey, and mustard. Gently toss melon balls, onion, pine nuts, and basil with the dressing. Mound the arugula onto 6 plates and top with melon mixture.