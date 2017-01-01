- Calories per serving 168
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 25g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 8mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 307mg
- Calcium per serving 68mg
Melon Salad With Prosciutto and Goat Cheese
Photo: Sang An
The combination of the sweet melon and salty prosciutto makes eating this salad a divine experience. Don't forget to top with crumbled goat cheese.
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat prosciutto strips in a non-stick pan over medium heat; cook 3-5 minutes, until crisp. Drain on paper towels.
Step 2
Whisk together the oil, vinegar, shallots, honey, and mustard. Gently toss melon balls, onion, pine nuts, and basil with the dressing. Mound the arugula onto 6 plates and top with melon mixture.
Step 3
Crumble the goat cheese and scatter the prosciutto on top. Finish with pepper and salt.