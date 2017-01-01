Caramelized Pork Loin with Apples

Leigh Beisch
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
1 Hour
Yield
12 servings (serving size: 3 ounces pork with apples and onion)
Elizabeth J. Taliaferro
March 2016

Make a low-fat pork entree that's perfect for entertaining by roasting a pork loin in a mixture of brown sugar, butter, and apples. Note that the sugar coating can burn if the roast isn't turned often enough.

Apples, rich in fiber, are a great way to satisfy that sweet tooth. Mixed with pork, this dish is full of protein and fiber. Add a side of mashed sweet potatoes or squash - as shown - for healthy carboyhdrates and vitamin A.

Recipe Is:
Low Sodium

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons packed brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground red pepper
  • 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 (2 1/2-pound) boneless pork loin, trimmed
  • Cooking spray
  • 2 medium onions, cut into wedges
  • 1/3 cup balsamic vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 2 Granny Smith apples, cut into wedges
  • 2 Rome apples, cut into wedges

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 199
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 21g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 12g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 61mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 123mg
  • Calcium per serving 28mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°.

Step 2

Combine first 5 ingredients in a small bowl.

Step 3

Rub garlic over surface of trimmed pork loin. Heat a large skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add pork and onion; cook 10 minutes or until browned on all sides, turning occasionally.

Step 4

Place the pork in a 13- x 9-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Sprinkle the sugar mixture over roast. Arrange the onion around pork, and drizzle with vinegar. Bake at 425° for 20 minutes.

Step 5

Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat; add apples, and sauté 5 minutes or until golden.

Step 6

Remove the pork from oven, and arrange apples around pork; reduce heat to 350°, and cook an additional 20 minutes or until pork is done.

Step 7

Pour pan drippings into a medium saucepan, and cook over medium-high heat until reduced to 1/3 cup (about 14 minutes). Drizzle over pork, apples, and onion.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up