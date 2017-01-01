- Calories per serving 199
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 21g
- Carbohydrate per serving 12g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 61mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 123mg
- Calcium per serving 28mg
Caramelized Pork Loin with Apples
Make a low-fat pork entree that's perfect for entertaining by roasting a pork loin in a mixture of brown sugar, butter, and apples. Note that the sugar coating can burn if the roast isn't turned often enough.
Apples, rich in fiber, are a great way to satisfy that sweet tooth. Mixed with pork, this dish is full of protein and fiber. Add a side of mashed sweet potatoes or squash - as shown - for healthy carboyhdrates and vitamin A.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 425°.
Combine first 5 ingredients in a small bowl.
Rub garlic over surface of trimmed pork loin. Heat a large skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add pork and onion; cook 10 minutes or until browned on all sides, turning occasionally.
Place the pork in a 13- x 9-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Sprinkle the sugar mixture over roast. Arrange the onion around pork, and drizzle with vinegar. Bake at 425° for 20 minutes.
Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat; add apples, and sauté 5 minutes or until golden.
Remove the pork from oven, and arrange apples around pork; reduce heat to 350°, and cook an additional 20 minutes or until pork is done.
Pour pan drippings into a medium saucepan, and cook over medium-high heat until reduced to 1/3 cup (about 14 minutes). Drizzle over pork, apples, and onion.