Easy Pear Crisp

Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
20 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Elizabeth J. Taliaferro
March 2016

This easy fruit dessert recipe features fresh pears baked with a sweet crispy oat topping.

Recipe Is:
Low Sodium

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup uncooked regular oats
  • 1/4 cup firmly packed brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 2 tablespoons cold butter
  • 3 medium red Anjou pears, sliced
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • Cooking spray

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 230
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 43g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 15mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 78mg
  • Calcium per serving 33mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375°.

Step 2

Combine first 5 ingredients in a bowl, and cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse meal.

Step 3

Combine pear and juice; toss well. Spoon pear mixture into a 9-inch pie plate coated with cooking spray. Sprinkle oat mixture over pear mixture. Bake at 375° for 20 minutes.

