Roasted Potatoes with Citrus-Spiked Tapenade

Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
40 Mins
Yield
8 servings (serving size: 1/2 cup)
Marge Perry
March 2016

Flavor roasted potatoes with an olive tapenade spiked with lemon and orange rind.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound Yukon gold potatoes, cubed
  • 1 pound small red potatoes, halved
  • 4 teaspoons olive oil, divided
  • 1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh rosemary
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • Cooking spray
  • 12 chopped pitted manzanilla (or green) olives
  • 12 chopped pitted Kalamata olives
  • 1 teaspoon anchovy paste
  • 1/2 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 teaspoon grated orange rind
  • 1 teaspoon grated lemon rind
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • Fresh rosemary sprig (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 132
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 20g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 308mg
  • Calcium per serving 13mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 450°.

Step 2

Combine potatoes, 1 tablespoon oil, and next 3 ingredients (through pepper) on a pan coated with cooking spray; toss to coat. Bake at 450° for 20 minutes.

Step 3

Combine the olives, 1 teaspoon oil, and remaining ingredients; toss with potatoes, and garnish, if desired.

