- Calories per serving 132
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 20g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 308mg
- Calcium per serving 13mg
Roasted Potatoes with Citrus-Spiked Tapenade
Flavor roasted potatoes with an olive tapenade spiked with lemon and orange rind.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 450°.
Step 2
Combine potatoes, 1 tablespoon oil, and next 3 ingredients (through pepper) on a pan coated with cooking spray; toss to coat. Bake at 450° for 20 minutes.
Step 3
Combine the olives, 1 teaspoon oil, and remaining ingredients; toss with potatoes, and garnish, if desired.