Olive-Goat Cheese Bruschetta

Leigh Beisch
Yield
8 servings (serving size: 2 bruschetta)
Marge Perry
March 2016

Prep: 45 minutes (includes 10 minutes for toasting bread).

Brucshetta is a tasty way to get in nutrients like calcium from the cheese and various antioxidants from tomatoes and olives. For a healthier alternative, use a multi-grain or whole-grain baguette as a good source of fiber.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup diced seeded plum tomato
  • 1/4 cup chopped pitted olives
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
  • 1 teaspoon sherry vinegar
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 16 (1/4-inch-thick) slices French bread baguette (about 4 ounces)
  • 1 garlic clove, peeled
  • 1/4 cup mild goat cheese, at room temperature

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 61
  • Fat per serving 2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 9g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 2mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 159mg
  • Calcium per serving 25mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°.

Step 2

Combine first 6 ingredients in a small bowl, and set aside.

Step 3

Arrange bread on a baking sheet; bake at 400° for 8 minutes or until lightly browned and crisp. Remove toast slices from oven, and cool 2 minutes.

Step 4

Rub both sides of each toast slice with garlic clove. Spread goat cheese thinly on 1 side of each toast, and top with the olive mixture.

