Roasted Garlic, Tomato, and Basil Squares

How to Make It

Step 1 Dissolve yeast and sugar in 1 cup warm water in a large bowl; let stand 5 minutes. Lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Add 2 3/4 cups flour and 1 teaspoon salt to yeast mixture, stirring until well blended. Turn dough out onto a floured surface. Knead until smooth and elastic (about 5 minutes); add enough of remaining 1/4 cup flour, 1 tablespoon at a time, to prevent dough from sticking to hands.

Step 2 Place dough in a large bowl coated with cooking spray, turning to coat top. Cover and let rise in a warm place (85°), free from drafts, 1 hour or until doubled in size.

Step 3 Preheat oven to 400°.

Step 4 While dough rises, remove white papery skin from garlic head (do not peel or separate the cloves). Wrap head in foil. Bake at 400° for 40 minutes; cool 10 minutes. Separate cloves; squeeze to extract garlic pulp. Discard skins.