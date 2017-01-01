- Calories per serving 241
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
- Fat per serving 8.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.7g
- Protein per serving 35.5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 3.8g
- Fiber per serving 0.7g
- Cholesterol per serving 72mg
- Iron per serving 1.8mg
- Sodium per serving 406mg
- Calcium per serving 69mg
Aromatic Swordfish Steaks
"I wanted an easy and delicious way to prepare fish with exotic flair. After returning home from a trip to Jamaica with a suitcase full of spices, I went to work, and this is the result." -Karen Harris, Castle Rock, CO
Certain types of fish like salmon and tilapia are great sources of omega-3 fatty acids, and you can eat them a couple of times per week. Swordfish, like tuna and shark, is high in mercury and should only be eaten on occasion.
How to Make It
Combine the first 8 ingredients in a large bowl. Add fish, turning to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour, turning the bag occasionally.
Prepare grill.
Place fish on grill rack coated with cooking spray; grill 4 minutes on each side or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork or until desired degree of doneness.