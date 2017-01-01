Asparagus and Parmesan Pasta Toss

8 servings (serving size: 1 1/3 cups)
March 2016

Asparagus is a superfood when it comes to providing vitamin K, which is crucial for blood clotting. It is also a great source of potassium, which helps muscle contractions, including the heart.

  • 1 red bell pepper
  • 1 pound uncooked mostaccioli pasta (tube-shaped pasta)
  • Cooking spray
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 cups presliced mushrooms
  • 1/2 to 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried marjoram
  • 1/8 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes, undrained
  • 2 3/4 cups (1-inch) pieces asparagus (about 12 ounces)
  • 1/2 cup (2 ounces) grated fresh Parmesan, divided

  • Calories per serving 124
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
  • Fat per serving 4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Protein per serving 7.1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 16.5g
  • Fiber per serving 3.7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 10mg
  • Iron per serving 2.4mg
  • Sodium per serving 456mg
  • Calcium per serving 104mg

Preheat broiler.

Cut bell pepper in half lengthwise; discard seeds and membranes. Place pepper halves, skin sides up, on a foil-lined baking sheet; flatten with hand. Broil 15 minutes or until blackened. Place in a zip-top plastic bag; seal. Let stand 10 minutes. Peel and cut into strips.

Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat.

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add garlic, and cook for 1 minute. Add mushrooms; cook 4 minutes or until liquid evaporates. Add bell pepper, crushed red pepper, and the next 5 ingredients (through tomatoes). Bring to a simmer; cook for 7 minutes. Stir in asparagus; cook 4 minutes or until crisp-tender. Combine mushroom mixture, pasta, and 1/4 cup cheese in a large bowl, tossing well to combine. Sprinkle remaining 1/4 cup cheese over pasta.

