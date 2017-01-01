Grilled Salmon and Spinach Salad

Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
8 Mins
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 1 fillet and 1 1/3 cups salad)
Michael Chiarello
March 2016

The elements in this salad make a great appetizer, too. Just top a crostini with a little spinach, a bite of grilled salmon, and a drizzle of the vinaigrette.

Andrea's wine pick: Go with a snappy, citrusy Aussie Chardonnay to complement the vinaigrette and stand up to the salmon: Lindemans Bin 65 Chardonnay 2004 ($7.99) is just right for this salad.

Ingredients

  • Vinaigrette:
  • 1/3 cup lemon juice (about 2 lemons, preferably Meyer)
  • 2/3 cup fresh orange juice (use 1 large navel orange)
  • 2 tablespoons minced shallots
  • 1 1/2 cups extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon lemon zest
  • 1 teaspoon orange zest
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 teaspoon sea salt or table salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • Salad:
  • 6 cups bagged baby spinach leaves (about 6 ounces)
  • 1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1 1/2 cups fresh corn kernels
  • 1/4 cup vinaigrette
  • Salmon:
  • 6 skinless salmon fillets (each 5 to 6 ounces and 1 inch thick)
  • Extra-virgin olive oil for misting
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh chives, for garnish

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 375
  • Fat per serving 18g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Protein per serving 41g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 13g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 107mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 237mg
  • Calcium per serving 47mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Pour the citrus juices into a bowl, and add the minced shallots. Slowly whisk in 1 1/2 cups olive oil to form a smooth emulsion. Add the citrus zest and honey, and season with 1 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. (This makes about 2 1/2 cups of vinaigrette; it can be refrigerated, tightly covered, for up to 2 weeks.)

Step 2

Preheat a grill or grill pan over medium-high heat.

Step 3

While the pan is heating, make the salad: In a large bowl, combine the spinach, tomatoes, and corn. Drizzle 1/4 cup of the vinaigrette over the salad to dress the vegetables lightly, and toss well. Arrange the salad on a platter or individual plates, and set aside.

Step 4

Lightly coat the salmon on both sides with an olive oil mister (or drizzle olive oil on it); season with salt and pepper. Place on the hot grill pan; grill, turning once, until golden brown on both sides and medium-rare in the center, about 8 minutes.

Step 5

Remove salmon fillets from the pan, and place them on top of the salad, or divide among individual salads. Sprinkle chives on top. Serve at once.

