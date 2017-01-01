Chicken in Tomato-Tarragon Sauce

Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 chicken breast, 1/3 cup tomato-tarragon sauce, and 1 ounce cheese)
Carolina Buia
March 2016

Prep: 10 minutes, Cook: 21 minutes. Serve this hearty chicken on a bed of brown rice.

Serve this hearty chicken over whole-grain rice for a fiber boost.

Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 4 skinless, boneless chicken breasts, trimmed of excess fat
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour, for dredging
  • 2 large minced shallots (about 1/2 cup)
  • 1/3 cup dry white wine
  • 1/2 cup fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 1/4 cups chopped tomato (about 2 medium, firm tomatoes)
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh tarragon
  • 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 278
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 31g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 10g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 90mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 428mg
  • Calcium per serving 124mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat the olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Season chicken breasts with salt and pepper, lightly dredge them in all-purpose flour (shaking off any excess), and then carefully place them in the skillet. Cook until chicken breasts are golden and nearly cooked through, about 5 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate, and cover.

Step 2

In the same pan, sauté the shallots over medium heat until tender, about 1 minute. Add white wine, and use a wooden spoon to scrape any browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Simmer 1 minute, stirring constantly. Add the chicken broth; simmer, covered, over medium-low heat 5 minutes.

Step 3

Return chicken breasts to the pan, and cook over medium heat 4 minutes or until cooked through. Remove the chicken breasts, and place 1 breast on each of 4 plates. Stir the tomatoes and tarragon into the broth mixture; pour 1/3 cup sauce over each chicken breast. Sprinkle with cheese, and serve warm.

