- Calories per serving 573
- Fat per serving 24g
- Saturated fat per serving 7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 10g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Protein per serving 18g
- Carbohydrate per serving 72g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 33mg
- Iron per serving 5mg
- Sodium per serving 674mg
- Calcium per serving 215mg
Rustic Rigatoni
Photo: Anna Williams
This rustic recipe is a delicious way to add nutritious value to pasta. Add in your favorite vegetables and serve with whole wheat pasta.
How to Make It
Step 1
Cook the pasta according to package directions.
Step 2
While pasta cooks, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large skillet. Add onion, and sauté over medium-high heat until tender and fragrant, about 3 minutes. Add salt, balsamic vinegar, sun-dried tomatoes, crushed red pepper, and pine nuts; cook, partially covered, over medium-low heat for 4 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Step 3
When al dente, drain the pasta and add it to the skillet, stirring to combine for about 1 minute. Transfer the pasta to a large serving bowl, and toss in the feta cheese, basil, and remaining olive oil. Serve immediately.