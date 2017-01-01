Rustic Rigatoni

Photo: Anna Williams
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
8 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 2 cups)
Carolina Buia
March 2016

This rustic recipe is a delicious way to add nutritious value to pasta. Add in your favorite vegetables and serve with whole wheat pasta.

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces rigatoni (or other large tube-shaped pasta)
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 1/2 thinly sliced medium red onion
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 10 sun-dried tomatoes in oil, drained and chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1/4 cup pine nuts
  • 1 cup crumbled feta cheese
  • 6 large basil leaves, sliced crosswise into thin strips (save extras for garnishing)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 573
  • Fat per serving 24g
  • Saturated fat per serving 7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 10g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 18g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 72g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 33mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Sodium per serving 674mg
  • Calcium per serving 215mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook the pasta according to package directions.

Step 2

While pasta cooks, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large skillet. Add onion, and sauté over medium-high heat until tender and fragrant, about 3 minutes. Add salt, balsamic vinegar, sun-dried tomatoes, crushed red pepper, and pine nuts; cook, partially covered, over medium-low heat for 4 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Step 3

When al dente, drain the pasta and add it to the skillet, stirring to combine for about 1 minute. Transfer the pasta to a large serving bowl, and toss in the feta cheese, basil, and remaining olive oil. Serve immediately.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up