Stuffed Roasted Red Peppers

Step 1

Roast the bell peppers on a gas stove's open flame, turning them with tongs, until the skins are blackened, for about 2-3 minutes; or roast them on a rack under the broiler 2 inches from the heat, turning them every 5 minutes, for about 15 minutes. Transfer peppers to a bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and let them cool. When cool enough to handle, peel peppers starting at the stem end, carefully cut off the tops with a paring knife, and rinse out any seeds. Set aside.