Vegetarian Stuffed Mushrooms

Photo: Anna Williams
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
20 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 mushroom)
Kathy Kingsley; Wine pairing by Andrea Immer Robinson
March 2016

For a wine pairing, try a big, lusty zinfandel for the deep flavors and cheesy richness of this vegetarian dish. Try Woodbridge Select Vineyard Series Fish Net Creek Old Vine Zinfandel, $11.

Mushrooms are rich protein, potassium, and folate. See Health's stuffed tomato recipe for another tasty alternative.

Ingredients

  • 4 large portobello mushroom caps
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1/4 teaspoon coarse salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided
  • 1 1/2 cups chopped tomato
  • 1/3 cup chopped kalamata olives
  • 1 cup fresh whole-grain breadcrumbs
  • 1/2 cup (4 ounces) shredded fontina cheese
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh chives

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 189
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 16g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 16mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 457mg
  • Calcium per serving 111mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°.

Step 2

Place mushroom caps, gill sides up, on a rimmed baking sheet; drizzle with oil and vinegar, and season with salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Bake until caps are just tender, about 10 minutes.

Step 3

Meanwhile, combine tomato, olives, breadcrumbs, cheese, and chives in a medium bowl. Season with remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

Step 4

Divide tomato mixture evenly (about 1/2 cup per mushroom) among portobello caps. Bake 10-12 minutes or until lightly browned and mushrooms are tender. Serve hot.

