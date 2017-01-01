Fusilli With Scallops and Peas

Photo: Anna Williams
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
7 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 2 cups)
Kathy Kingsley; Wine pairing by Andrea Immer Robinson
March 2016

Andrea's wine pick: The tender pear fruit and slight licorice note of an Oregon pinot gris will bring out the sweetness of the scallops and peas, and the aromatics of the basil. Look for WillaKenzie Estate Pinot Gris, $18.

Scallops provide vitamin B12, which is only found in animal products. It's important for brain health and maintaining red blood cells. Tossed with whole wheat fusilli, this dish is rich with nutrients.

Ingredients

  • 2 quarts water
  • 2 cups (6 ounces) sugar snap peas, trimmed
  • 12 ounces uncooked fusilli or rotini
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1 pound sea scallops (halved if large)
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/4 cup dry white wine
  • 1 ounce block-style 1/3-less-fat cream cheese
  • 1/4 cup fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced fresh basil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 497
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 33g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 73g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 49mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 330mg
  • Calcium per serving 89mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Boil water in stockpot. Add peas; cook 3 minutes. Remove; add pasta to boiling water and cook according to directions.

Step 2

Melt butter in large skillet over medium-high heat. Add scallops; sear 1 minute per side and remove. Add peas and garlic; sauté 1 minute. Stir in wine, scraping pan to loosen browned bits; cook 1 minute. Add cream cheese; stir until melted. Stir in broth, lemon juice, salt, and pepper; cook 30 seconds. Remove from heat; return scallops to mixture.

Step 3

Drain pasta; return to pot. Add scallop mixture and basil, and toss. Serve hot.

