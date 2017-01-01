Fusilli With Scallops and Peas

Andrea's wine pick: The tender pear fruit and slight licorice note of an Oregon pinot gris will bring out the sweetness of the scallops and peas, and the aromatics of the basil. Look for WillaKenzie Estate Pinot Gris, $18.

Scallops provide vitamin B12, which is only found in animal products. It's important for brain health and maintaining red blood cells. Tossed with whole wheat fusilli, this dish is rich with nutrients.