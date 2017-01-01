Fava Bean Risotto with Fresh Mozzarella and Prosciutto

Photo: Jan Smith
Yield
6 servings (serving size: about 1 cup risotto and about 2 teaspoons prosciutto)
Ann Taylor Pittman
March 2016

This entrée is a delicious springtime one-dish meal. You can use 2 1/4 cups fresh shelled green peas in place of the favas, or a combination of both.

Served together, beans and rice are a source of complete protein and packed with fiber. Toss in your favorite vegetables to get your fill of vitamin C.

Ingredients

  • 4 1/2 pounds unshelled fava beans (about 2 1/4 cups shelled)
  • 2 ounces thinly sliced prosciutto (about 1/2 cup)
  • Cooking spray
  • 2 1/2 cups fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 2 cups water
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1 1/2 cups chopped leek (about 2 medium)
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 1/2 cups uncooked Arborio rice
  • 1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme
  • 1/3 cup dry white wine
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 cups trimmed arugula
  • 4 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese, cut into 1/4-inch cubes

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 266
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 26%
  • Fat per serving 7.6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Protein per serving 13.9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 35.4g
  • Fiber per serving 4.7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 28mg
  • Iron per serving 2.3mg
  • Sodium per serving 691mg
  • Calcium per serving 167mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°.

Step 2

Remove beans from pods; discard pods. Cook beans in boiling water 1 minute. Remove beans with a slotted spoon. Plunge beans into ice water; drain. Remove tough outer skins from beans; discard skins. Set beans aside.

Step 3

Arrange prosciutto in a single layer on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray; bake at 400° for 7 minutes or until crisp. Set aside.

Step 4

Bring broth and water to a simmer in a medium saucepan (do not boil); keep warm over low heat.

Step 5

Melt butter in a medium sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add leek and garlic; sauté 3 minutes or until tender. Add rice and thyme; cook 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Reduce heat to medium. Add white wine; cook 1 minute or until liquid is nearly absorbed, stirring constantly. Add broth mixture, 1/2 cup at a time, stirring frequently until each portion of broth is absorbed before adding the next (about 20 minutes total). Stir in beans, salt, and pepper; cook 2 minutes, stirring frequently.

Step 6

Remove from heat; stir in arugula and cheese. Top with prosciutto.

