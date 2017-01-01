Chicken Enchiladas with Salsa Verde

Randy Mayor
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 2 enchiladas and 1 lime wedge)
Julianna Grimes Bottcher
March 2016

A squeeze of lime juice and bottled green salsa brighten the flavor of these hearty, yet mild enchiladas.

It wouldn't be a Mexican dish without beans or rice. Add a small side for a boost of fiber.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup chopped onion
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 (7-ounce) bottle salsa verde (such as Herdez brand)
  • 2 cups shredded cooked chicken breast
  • 1/3 cup (3 ounces) 1/3-less-fat cream cheese, softened
  • 1 cup fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 8 (6-inch) corn tortillas
  • Cooking spray
  • 1/4 cup (1 ounce) crumbled queso fresco
  • 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
  • 4 lime wedges
  • Cilantro sprigs (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 327
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 26%
  • Fat per serving 9.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
  • Protein per serving 28.5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 31g
  • Fiber per serving 3.3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 78mg
  • Iron per serving 1.8mg
  • Sodium per serving 493mg
  • Calcium per serving 149mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°.

Step 2

Combine first 4 ingredients in a blender; process until smooth. Combine chicken and cream cheese in a large bowl. Stir in 1/2 cup salsa mixture. Reserve remaining salsa mixture.

Step 3

Bring broth to a simmer in a medium skillet. Working with one tortilla at a time, add tortilla to pan; cook 20 seconds or until moist, turning once. Remove tortilla; drain on paper towels. Spoon about 1/4 cup chicken mixture down center of tortilla; roll up. Place tortilla, seam-side down, in an 11 x 7-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Repeat procedure with remaining tortillas, broth, and chicken mixture.

Step 4

Pour remaining salsa mixture over enchiladas; sprinkle evenly with queso fresco and chili powder. Bake at 425° for 18 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Serve with lime wedges. Garnish with cilantro sprigs, if desired.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up