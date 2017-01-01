- Calories per serving 327
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 26%
- Fat per serving 9.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 4.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
- Protein per serving 28.5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 31g
- Fiber per serving 3.3g
- Cholesterol per serving 78mg
- Iron per serving 1.8mg
- Sodium per serving 493mg
- Calcium per serving 149mg
Chicken Enchiladas with Salsa Verde
A squeeze of lime juice and bottled green salsa brighten the flavor of these hearty, yet mild enchiladas.
It wouldn't be a Mexican dish without beans or rice. Add a small side for a boost of fiber.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 425°.
Combine first 4 ingredients in a blender; process until smooth. Combine chicken and cream cheese in a large bowl. Stir in 1/2 cup salsa mixture. Reserve remaining salsa mixture.
Bring broth to a simmer in a medium skillet. Working with one tortilla at a time, add tortilla to pan; cook 20 seconds or until moist, turning once. Remove tortilla; drain on paper towels. Spoon about 1/4 cup chicken mixture down center of tortilla; roll up. Place tortilla, seam-side down, in an 11 x 7-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Repeat procedure with remaining tortillas, broth, and chicken mixture.
Pour remaining salsa mixture over enchiladas; sprinkle evenly with queso fresco and chili powder. Bake at 425° for 18 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Serve with lime wedges. Garnish with cilantro sprigs, if desired.