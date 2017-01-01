Walnut Coffee Cake

Inside this classic cake is a sweet streak of brown sugar and warm cinnamon with the nutty crunch of walnuts. Chop the walnuts to the size of small peas to ensure they are evenly distributed in the cake. Substitute pecans for walnuts, if desired.

