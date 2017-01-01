Shrimp Soft Taco With Mango Lime Salsa

How to Make It

Step 1 Slice onion half lengthwise into two quarters. Finely mince one of the quarters; reserve for salsa. Cut remaining onion into 1/4-inch-thick slices; set aside.

Step 2 To prepare the salsa, combine minced onion, mango, 2 tablespoons cilantro, 1 tablespoon lime juice, salt, and cayenne pepper in a small bowl. Cover and refrigerate.

Step 3 To prepare shrimp, heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add sliced onion; cook 3 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Add shrimp; sauté 3 minutes or until done. Remove from heat. Season with black pepper, 1 tablespoon lime juice, and 1 tablespoon cilantro.