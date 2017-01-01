Sweet Potato Noodle Kugel

Photo: Jim Franco
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Karen Levin; Wine pairing by Andrea Immer Robinson
March 2016

Prep: 10 minutes; Cook: 38 minutes. Andrea's wine pick: Bring out the hint of apricot sweetness in this dish with a tender-fruited, peachy American pinot gris like Gallo of Sonoma Russian River Valley 2004 ($15). You can grate the sweet potatoes either by hand or in a food processor fitted with the grating disk.

The delicious combination of apricot jam and sweet potatoes eliminates the added sugar of traditional fruit kugel. Be sure to enjoy it with a chilled glass of American Pinot Gris.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces egg noodles made for Passover
  • 1/4 cup butter
  • 2 medium sweet potatoes (1 1/4 pounds), peeled and grated (about 4 cups)
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 large egg whites
  • 1/2 cup reduced-fat sour cream
  • 1/2 cup apricot jam
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 cup chopped pecans, toasted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 427
  • Fat per serving 17g
  • Saturated fat per serving 7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 10g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 61g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 129mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 453mg
  • Calcium per serving 81mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

Cook noodles according to package directions; drain and rinse with cold water. Drain again, and set aside.

Step 3

Meanwhile, melt butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the sweet potatoes; sauté until tender, 8 minutes. Let cool 5 minutes.

Step 4

Beat together eggs and egg whites in a large bowl. Add sour cream, jam, and salt; mix well. Add the sweet-potato mixture; mix well. Stir in noodles. Transfer mixture to an 8-inch square glass baking dish that has been coated with nonstick cooking spray; cover dish with foil.

Step 5

Bake 30 minutes or until heated through. Top with pecans; let stand for 5 minutes before serving.

