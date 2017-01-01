- Calories per serving 427
- Fat per serving 17g
- Saturated fat per serving 7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 10g
- Carbohydrate per serving 61g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 129mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 453mg
- Calcium per serving 81mg
Sweet Potato Noodle Kugel
Prep: 10 minutes; Cook: 38 minutes. Andrea's wine pick: Bring out the hint of apricot sweetness in this dish with a tender-fruited, peachy American pinot gris like Gallo of Sonoma Russian River Valley 2004 ($15). You can grate the sweet potatoes either by hand or in a food processor fitted with the grating disk.
The delicious combination of apricot jam and sweet potatoes eliminates the added sugar of traditional fruit kugel. Be sure to enjoy it with a chilled glass of American Pinot Gris.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
Cook noodles according to package directions; drain and rinse with cold water. Drain again, and set aside.
Meanwhile, melt butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the sweet potatoes; sauté until tender, 8 minutes. Let cool 5 minutes.
Beat together eggs and egg whites in a large bowl. Add sour cream, jam, and salt; mix well. Add the sweet-potato mixture; mix well. Stir in noodles. Transfer mixture to an 8-inch square glass baking dish that has been coated with nonstick cooking spray; cover dish with foil.
Bake 30 minutes or until heated through. Top with pecans; let stand for 5 minutes before serving.