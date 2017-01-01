- Calories per serving 457
- Fat per serving 17g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 33g
- Carbohydrate per serving 42g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 87mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 587mg
- Calcium per serving 75mg
Herb-Crusted Rack of Lamb With Rosemary Potatoes
Andrea's wine pick: The juicy acidity and rustic herbaceousness of a French red Côtes du Rhône will stand up to the mustardy tang of the herb crust. Look for Georges Duboeuf Côtes du Rhône 2004 ($7.99). Ask your butcher to "french" the bones for an attractive appearance. Cover bones with a strip of aluminum foil to prevent burning.
Careful trimming cuts unhealthy saturated fat from the lamb. Limit protein servings like meat to 3 ounces, or the size of a deck of cards, to keep your calories and fat intake in check.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 425°.
Toss potatoes with oil in a shallow roasting pan. Bake 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, combine mustard, 1 tablespoon rosemary, thyme, and garlic; spread over meaty side and ends of lamb rack.
Add onion wedges, remaining 2 tablespoons rosemary, salt, and pepper to potatoes; mix well. Push mixture to edges of pan; place lamb rack, meaty side up, in center. Bake 22 minutes or until internal temperature of lamb reaches 140° for medium-rare. Transfer rack to a carving board; tent with foil, and let stand 5 minutes (temperature will rise to 145°).
Transfer potato mixture to 4 warm plates. Cut lamb crosswise into 8 chops; transfer to plates and serve.