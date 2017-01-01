Herb-Crusted Rack of Lamb With Rosemary Potatoes

Photo: Jim Franco
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
37 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 2 lamb chops, 1 cup potatoes)
Karen Levin; Wine pairing by Andrea Immer Robinson
March 2016

Andrea's wine pick: The juicy acidity and rustic herbaceousness of a French red Côtes du Rhône will stand up to the mustardy tang of the herb crust. Look for Georges Duboeuf Côtes du Rhône 2004 ($7.99). Ask your butcher to "french" the bones for an attractive appearance. Cover bones with a strip of aluminum foil to prevent burning.

Careful trimming cuts unhealthy saturated fat from the lamb. Limit protein servings like meat to 3 ounces, or the size of a deck of cards, to keep your calories and fat intake in check.

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds red potatoes, cut into 1 1/2-inch chunks
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons Dijon or stone-ground mustard
  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary, divided
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 (1 1/2- to 2-pound) rack of lamb, trimmed
  • 1 large onion, cut into thin wedges
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 457
  • Fat per serving 17g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 33g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 42g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 87mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 587mg
  • Calcium per serving 75mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°.

Step 2

Toss potatoes with oil in a shallow roasting pan. Bake 15 minutes.

Step 3

Meanwhile, combine mustard, 1 tablespoon rosemary, thyme, and garlic; spread over meaty side and ends of lamb rack.

Step 4

Add onion wedges, remaining 2 tablespoons rosemary, salt, and pepper to potatoes; mix well. Push mixture to edges of pan; place lamb rack, meaty side up, in center. Bake 22 minutes or until internal temperature of lamb reaches 140° for medium-rare. Transfer rack to a carving board; tent with foil, and let stand 5 minutes (temperature will rise to 145°).

Step 5

Transfer potato mixture to 4 warm plates. Cut lamb crosswise into 8 chops; transfer to plates and serve.

