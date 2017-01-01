- Calories per serving 259
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 15g
- Carbohydrate per serving 29g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 222mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 667mg
- Calcium per serving 143mg
Scrambled Egg Burritos
Top flour tortillas with scrambled eggs, cheese, chopped tomato, and your favorite chunky salsa for Southwestern-style breakfast burritos.
Make this breakfast burrito even healthier by using egg whites instead of whole eggs to cut back on cholesterol and saturated fat. Use fat-free milk and fat-free cheese to cut out even more fat.
How to Make It
Whisk the first 5 ingredients (through pepper) in a medium bowl.
Coat a medium nonstick skillet with cooking spray, and melt butter over medium heat. Add the egg mixture, and stir with a heatproof rubber spatula to scramble.
Sprinkle 2 tablespoons cheese down the center of one tortilla; top with half of the scrambled egg, 2 tablespoons tomato, and 1 tablespoon chunky salsa.
Roll up burrito-style (fold bottom up and sides to center). Repeat with remaining ingredients.