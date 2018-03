Linguine Frittata With Greens

How to Make It

Step 1 Coat a large ovenproof skillet with cooking spray, and melt 1 teaspoon butter over medium heat. Add leek, and sauté 4 minutes or until softened. Set aside.

Step 2 Whisk eggs, egg whites, milk, Parmesan, oregano, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Stir in linguine, collards, and reserved leek.

Step 3 Melt remaining 1 teaspoon butter in skillet over low heat. Pour egg mixture into skillet; cover and cook 10 minutes or until the top is set. Meanwhile, heat broiler.