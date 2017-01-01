Grilled Eggplant and Yogurt Dip

How to Make It

Step 1 Start a charcoal or wood fire, or preheat a gas grill (or the broiler); the rack should be no more than 4 inches from the heat source. Cut the eggplants in half lengthwise up to the stem, but do not cut through, so the eggplants open like a book. Spread about 2/3 of the onion and garlic between the eggplant halves, and press the two sides back together.

Step 2 Grill the eggplants, turning once or twice, until they are blackened and collapsed, 10-15 minutes. Don't worry if the skins burn a bit.

Step 3 Meanwhile, mix the remaining onion and garlic with the yogurt; then season with salt, black pepper, and cayenne.